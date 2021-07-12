< Back to All News

Saturday Night Power Outage Effect 4000

Posted: Jul. 12, 2021 5:49 AM PDT

The hottest night of the year was even more challenging for over 4000 PG and E customers west of Grass Valley Saturday night.
PG and E says power was disrupted at 8:22 PM and 4049 customers lost power as a result. Darkness and rugged conditions delayed reactivation.

 

The outage causing many customers to sweat through the a night in which temperatures did not dip below 80 in the area..
An outage in Grass Valley around 9:15 Sunday morning was reportedly caused by PG and E equipment failure and disrupted service for 53 customers, the Del Oro Theater was closed and a traffic signal at South Auburn and Neal Street was not working as crews replaced equipment in the area.

