Save Money From Buying Fair Tickets Now

Ticket sales are going well for this year’s Nevada County Fair. And Fairgrounds CEO Andrew Trygg says buying advance admission tickets will save you three dollars all the way until the day prior, or August sixth…

A five-day Fair admission pass with unlimited entry is 35 dollars. An event parking pass is 30 dollars. And a carnival ride bracelet, good for unlimited rides on any one day, is also 30 dollars…

The opening night arena event features RaeLynn. Other presale arena tickets include the new fan favorite Bulls and Broncs Rodeo on Thursday night. On Friday night and Saturday nights it’s Monster Trucks, Tough Trucks, and MotoCross Madness. And Sunday night it’s the Two at a Time Tough Truck Racing. Tickets can be purchased online or stop by the Fairgrounds office weekdays from 8am to 5pm. This year’s Fair runs from August seventh through the eleventh.