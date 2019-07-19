< Back to All News

Saved By Second Base In Its Eighth Year

Posted: Jul. 19, 2019 4:44 AM PDT

Softball players will be at Memorial Park tomorrow, and cornhole players will be competing on Sunday, all to raise money to help prevent women from getting breast cancer. It’s the eighth annual ‘Saved By Second Base’, founded by breast cancer survivor Ronnie Warmerdam. She says even though it’s a serious subject, it’s a light event…

Listen to Ronnie Warmerdam

Proceeds go to Insight Imaging, where radiologist Melisa Agness gives mammograms to women who otherwise can’t afford them…

Listen to Melisa Agness

In the seven previous years, the event has raised well over 50-thousand dollars.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha