Saved By Second Base In Its Eighth Year

Softball players will be at Memorial Park tomorrow, and cornhole players will be competing on Sunday, all to raise money to help prevent women from getting breast cancer. It’s the eighth annual ‘Saved By Second Base’, founded by breast cancer survivor Ronnie Warmerdam. She says even though it’s a serious subject, it’s a light event…

Proceeds go to Insight Imaging, where radiologist Melisa Agness gives mammograms to women who otherwise can’t afford them…

In the seven previous years, the event has raised well over 50-thousand dollars.

