Scams In Name Of Sheriff’s Dept Reported

Scam complaints have spiked up at the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, where the caller claims to be from the Department. Sheriff Keith Royal says two scams are being reported…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says, in the other scam, the caller threatens someone with an arrest warrant for failing to show up for jury duty. He says the Department’s phone number also shows up on caller ID…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says the scammer also asks recipients to provide their addresses. If you get this kind of call, he urges people to call the department directly.