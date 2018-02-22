< Back to All News

Scams In Name Of Sheriff’s Dept Reported

Posted: Feb. 22, 2018 6:30 PM PST

Scam complaints have spiked up at the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, where the caller claims to be from the Department. Sheriff Keith Royal says two scams are being reported…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says, in the other scam, the caller threatens someone with an arrest warrant for failing to show up for jury duty. He says the Department’s phone number also shows up on caller ID…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says the scammer also asks recipients to provide their addresses. If you get this kind of call, he urges people to call the department directly.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha