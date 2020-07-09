Scenic Overlook Temporarily Closed

A popular scenic overlook off Highway 20, east of Nevada City, is going to be closed through July 27th. That’s the Omega Overlook and trailhead parking area. Caltrans crews remove the aging vault toilet, picnic table, and shade structure. The agency says with no electricity and running water, and due to other factors, such as accessibility compliance, it’s not cost effective to improve and/or transition the site to an official State Rest Area. It says it’s also not cost effective for the U.S. Forest Service to maintain the site in its current state.