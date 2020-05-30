< Back to All News

Scherzinger To Be GM Truckee Donner District

Posted: May. 29, 2020 6:11 PM PDT

It’s on to Truckee for the outgoing general manager of the Nevada Irrigation District. Rem Scherzinger will be the new GM of the Truckee Donner Public Utilities District, starting July 13th…

NID Board member Nick Wilcox stated that Scherzinger’s departure was partly linked to harassment from Centennial Dam opponents. But Scherzinger says that wasn’t a factor…

In comments sent to KNCO, Board President Ricki Heck says she was saddened that Wilcox is using the public forum to vent his personal feelings and disparage NID. Wilcox is not seeking re-election in November. In a statement, the district says Scherzinger leaves NID in a strong position for future excellence. Scherzinger had glowing comments about district employees. He says among the highlights of his seven-year tenure was the conversion of hydroelectric operations from PG and E.

