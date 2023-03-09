School And InConcert Sierra Roof Collapse Victims

Among some of the more notable roof collapses from the additional snow last weekend was one described as “catastrophic” for tiny Echo Ridge K-6 School. Vice-Principal Louise Pryor says it’s wiped out their PE and music programs for the rest of the school year. The main part of the roof of the gym building came down, also including one wall. It destroyed the stage, along with all the musical instruments. Only the entryway was left standing, that includes the kitchen and bathroom…

Pryor says the six-thousand square-foot building was about 50 years old. There are 34 students at the school. Meanwhile, there may be a bit of a silver lining from the partial roof collapse of the building last weekend that will eventually be converted into a concert hall and conference center for InConcert Sierra and Sierra Stages. InConcert Sierra Executive Director Julie Hardin says part of the rennovation will impact that portion of the roof anyway…

Hardin also says the incident will actually end accelerating the project, that it’ll likely start in June instead of August. Whether it will also raise the cost isn’t known at this time.