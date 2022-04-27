< Back to All News

School Bus Driver Shortages Still Significant

Posted: Apr. 27, 2022 12:43 AM PDT

Nevada County’s school bus driver shortage hasn’t eased along with pandemic infection fears. Durham School Services Operations Supervisor, Shantal Casoulia says they could use another 20 to 30 drivers. And although there have still been no major challenges in getting students to and from the campuses, more flexibility is needed…

click to listen to Shantal Casoulia

Casoulia says they need a deeper applicant pool…

click to listen to Shantal Casoulia

Casoulia says Durham has been advertising extensively on a variety of media platforms. Signs are also posted at schools and fliers have been handed out. Bonuses have also been available for people, including drivers, who are able to recruit someone successfully. She also stresses that training is paid for and no experience is necessary.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha