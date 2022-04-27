School Bus Driver Shortages Still Significant

Nevada County’s school bus driver shortage hasn’t eased along with pandemic infection fears. Durham School Services Operations Supervisor, Shantal Casoulia says they could use another 20 to 30 drivers. And although there have still been no major challenges in getting students to and from the campuses, more flexibility is needed…

Casoulia says they need a deeper applicant pool…

Casoulia says Durham has been advertising extensively on a variety of media platforms. Signs are also posted at schools and fliers have been handed out. Bonuses have also been available for people, including drivers, who are able to recruit someone successfully. She also stresses that training is paid for and no experience is necessary.