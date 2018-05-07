School Bus Safety Enforcement This Week

Responding to numerous complaints, patrols are being stepped up regarding drivers who fail to stop for school buses in Nevada County, starting today. Grass Valley Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says it’ll continue all week, and also include officers from the Nevada City Police and Nevada County Sheriff’s Departments, as well as the Highway Patrol. He reminds drivers that they need to stop in both directions…

click to listen to Lt Matteoni

But Matteoni says violations are due less to ignorance about the law, and more about impatience…

click to listen to Lt Matteoni

Matteoni says additional goals are to educate the school bus drivers on proper stopping procedures, as well as the law, and also educate student passengers on how to enter and exit the bus safely.