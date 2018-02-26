< Back to All News

School Closures for Monday

Posted: Feb. 26, 2018 5:58 AM PST

The following school districts have canceled classes today due to snow…

 

Nevada Joint Union High School District

Grass Valley School District

Nevada City School District

Sierra College (day classes only. Night classes to be determined later today).

Chicago Park School

Union Hill School

Twin Ridges School District (Grizzly Hill School, Washington School)

Nevada City School of the Arts

Bitney Prep High School

Earl Jameson High School

Sierra Christian School/Sunshine Preschool

Mt. St. Mary’s School

Tall Pines Preschool

Montessori House of Children

Monalee Preschool

Kinderland Preschool

