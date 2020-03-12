< Back to All News

School Districts Prepare For Cancellations

Posted: Mar. 12, 2020 8:08 AM PDT

It is a frustrating year to be a school administrator…

Listen to Brett McFadden 1

Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden on KNCO’s ‘On the Town’ with Lorraine Jewitt yesterday. Schools have dealt with P-G-and-E blackouts and snow days, and now they are dealing with the coronavirus issue. There have been no school cancellations yet, and McFadden admits he doesn’t know what’s going to happen next…

Listen to Brett McFadden 2

The district still doesn’t know if they’ll have to make up six days of cancellations from earlier this year, state testing is scheduled to start this week, and on a large scale, it’s not feasible to have instruction done online if classrooms are shut down. McFadden says county superintendents have been in contact with the governor…

Listen to Brett McFadden 3

McFadden did say that Ghidotti High School, which is located on the Sierra College Nevada County Campus, is going to independent study, because the college has been closed to non-essential personnel.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha