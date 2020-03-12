School Districts Prepare For Cancellations

It is a frustrating year to be a school administrator…

Listen to Brett McFadden 1

Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden on KNCO’s ‘On the Town’ with Lorraine Jewitt yesterday. Schools have dealt with P-G-and-E blackouts and snow days, and now they are dealing with the coronavirus issue. There have been no school cancellations yet, and McFadden admits he doesn’t know what’s going to happen next…

Listen to Brett McFadden 2

The district still doesn’t know if they’ll have to make up six days of cancellations from earlier this year, state testing is scheduled to start this week, and on a large scale, it’s not feasible to have instruction done online if classrooms are shut down. McFadden says county superintendents have been in contact with the governor…

Listen to Brett McFadden 3

McFadden did say that Ghidotti High School, which is located on the Sierra College Nevada County Campus, is going to independent study, because the college has been closed to non-essential personnel.

–gf