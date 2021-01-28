< Back to All News

School Employee COVID Vaccinations Underway

Posted: Jan. 28, 2021 12:32 AM PST

A strong participation rate of school employees in Nevada County for the coronavirus vaccine, which is being administered through Friday. Sara Fillips, the principal and also a teacher at Echo Ridge Christian School in Nevada City was among those waiting their turn for the first shot at Nevada Union High School on Wednesday. When asked by Tom Fitzsimmons, on “On The Town”, whether that will mean not having to wear a mask…

click to listen to Sara Fillips

Echo Ridge is a small K-8 school, with the plan for this school year to have classes on site five days a week, with 12 to 14 students per classroom. But Fillips, who teachers third to fifth-graders, admits that maintaining proper spacing can still be a challenge at times…

click to listen to Sara Fillips

Around one-thousand out of about 12-hundred-50 school personnel in Nevada County are getting vaccinated, with a second shot to be administered in three weeks.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha