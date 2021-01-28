School Employee COVID Vaccinations Underway

A strong participation rate of school employees in Nevada County for the coronavirus vaccine, which is being administered through Friday. Sara Fillips, the principal and also a teacher at Echo Ridge Christian School in Nevada City was among those waiting their turn for the first shot at Nevada Union High School on Wednesday. When asked by Tom Fitzsimmons, on “On The Town”, whether that will mean not having to wear a mask…

click to listen to Sara Fillips

Echo Ridge is a small K-8 school, with the plan for this school year to have classes on site five days a week, with 12 to 14 students per classroom. But Fillips, who teachers third to fifth-graders, admits that maintaining proper spacing can still be a challenge at times…

click to listen to Sara Fillips

Around one-thousand out of about 12-hundred-50 school personnel in Nevada County are getting vaccinated, with a second shot to be administered in three weeks.