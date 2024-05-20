School Enrollment On Rise Again

The latest statewide numbers show a continued, though slowing, decrease in overall school enrollment. But Nevada County’s is on the rise again. County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay says, for the current school year, there were 155 more students enrolled, compared to the previous term, for a total of 10-thousand-71…

Lay says it’s also especially good timing, given the state budget deficit, which could mean cuts to education. He says state funding for each student here is worth around 10-thousand dollars. Meanwhile, statewide, significant bright spots include a doubling of enrollment in transitional kindergarten over the last couple of years. Lay says that’s also happening here. He says the additional funding will also help address space challenges…

Inyo County shows the largest percentage increase in enrollment, at six-point-four percent.