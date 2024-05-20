< Back to All News

School Enrollment On Rise Again

Posted: May. 20, 2024 12:51 AM PDT

The latest statewide numbers show a continued, though slowing, decrease in overall school enrollment. But Nevada County’s is on the rise again. County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay says, for the current school year, there were 155 more students enrolled, compared to the previous term, for a total of 10-thousand-71…

click to listen to Scott Lay

Lay says it’s also especially good timing, given the state budget deficit, which could mean cuts to education. He says state funding for each student here is worth around 10-thousand dollars. Meanwhile, statewide, significant bright spots include a doubling of enrollment in transitional kindergarten over the last couple of years. Lay says that’s also happening here. He says the additional funding will also help address space challenges…

click to listen to Scott Lay

Inyo County shows the largest percentage increase in enrollment, at six-point-four percent.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha