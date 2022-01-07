School Funding Formula Change Could Be Beneficial

Part of the state’s projected 31-billion dollar budget surplus would alter the schools’ funding formula, under proposed legislation. It would no longer be based on average daily attendance but, instead, be linked to total enrollment. Nevada County Schools Superintendent, Scott Lay, says his first impression of the bill is that it would implement a change they’ve been seeking for years…

click to listen to Scott Lay

The measure would take advantage of the surplus, by making an additional three-billion dollars available to school districts. Lay says this type of legislation comes up almost every year but is inevitably shut down over cost concerns…

click to listen to Scott Lay

Meanwhile, Lay says enrollment has been lagging lately, partly because of parents pulling their children from class, because of pandemic restrictions. But supporters say no school district would lose funding, under the bill. It would also require that schools use 50-percent of the additional funds to reduce absenteeism. If eventually signed into law, it wouldn’t go into effect until the 2023-2024 school year.