School Mask Mandate To Be Lifted Soon

Masks will no longer be required at California schools, starting March 12th. But Public Health Officials will continue to strongly recommend them in classrooms. Classes were cancelled at Nevada Union High School last Thursday and Friday, with teachers unhappy about District Superintendent Brett McFadden abruptly changing policy and no longer enforcing the state’s mandate. That same night, the School Board passed a resolution to that effect. But Principal Kelly Rhoden isn’t sure whether these changes will ultimately mean a lot of staffing and students un-masking…

And Rhoden is also among those wondering why McFadden and the Board didn’t wait to see what the state was going to do…

Currently students not wanting to wear a mask are sent home and/or enrolled into an independent study program. Earlier this month, the indoor mask mandate had only been dropped for vaccinated people. But starting March first, the state says it’s also being lifted for the unvaccinated.