School Massacre Means Heightened Local Awareness

Yet another school shooting massacre has prompted heightened awareness for campus safety once again, including in Nevada County. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, Grass Valley’s Deputy Police Chief, Steve Johnson, says the pandemic had paused on-campus prevention training. He now expects that to resume…

click to listen to Deputy Chief Johnson

Johnson would also like to see more resource officers, but realizes it’s not always feasible, either financially, or with prioritizing the time for existing forces…

click to listen to Deputy Chief Johnson

And as the country continues to be at odds over ways to reduce gun violence, Johnson says there are always things that can still be learned from such incidents. He says the FBI and Department of Justice have put together a lot of helpful information over the years…

click to listen to Deputy Chief Johnson

And Johnson says all that information and other resources can be found on the Grass Valley Police Department website, as well as through other law enforcement agencies.