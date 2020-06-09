School Reopening Guidelines Released By the State

A guidebook for the safe reopening of public schools has been released by the California Department of Education. And it provides a number of options, as a way to maintain proper distancing for students, with smaller classroom sizes. Nevada County’s Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says a two-day rotation learning model looks feasible here….

One day could still be devoted to distance learning. On the other two days, the guidebook says students are engaged in what’s called enrichment opportunities aligned with academic goals established by the school through various programs, either on site or with community partners. But Lay is less enthusiastic about a model where half the student population attends in-person four full days a week while the other half continues with distance learning…

Another option has staggered classroom schedules with multiple recesses and lunch periods. The guidance document also recommends face coverings for students and staff at all times, as well as regular coronavirus screenings. And Lay says all schools in Nevada County are scheduled to open at the traditional time, or around mid-August.