School Safety Summit at Nevada Union HS Tonight

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 7:07 AM PST

They are calling it a School Safety Summit. The Nevada Joint Union High School District is presenting a forum for parents about what coulod happen in the case of a crisis…

District Director of School Safety Chris Espedal says they’ll discuss everything from wildfires to school lockdowns, and also includes trending dangers like e-cigarettes…

Other representatives include the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Grass Valley Fire, and Higgins Fire. Questions can be asked at information sessions after the panel discussion. There will be two events–the first is tonight at the Don Baggett Theater at Nevada Union HighSchool. The other one will be next Tuesday at Bear River High School. Both are from 6:30 to 8pm.

