School Safety Summits This Week

An update on how well Nevada County schools are prepared for the variety of emergencies that are around these days is the focus of summits on September 12th and 13th.It’s also the most dangerous time of the year for wildfires. County Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says tonight’s summit will be held at Bear River High School…

Just last week there were precautionary evacuations of special education and charter school students, due to concerns that a home fire near McCourtney Road and Ballantree Lane might extend into nearby wildland. Lay says they’re continually tweaking protocols and procedures after events

Presentations will be made by a panel of officials from law enforcement agencies and fire departments, as well as the county’s Office of Emergency Services. Summits were held a couple of years ago but Lay says they were only lightly-attended, partly due to COVID restrictions. That’s from six to eight in the evening at Bear River High School. The second summit, tomorrow evening from six to eight, is at Nevada Union High School. They’re also streamed live and recorded and posted on school websites.