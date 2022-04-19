School Salary Data Would Be Posted Under Bill

A bill that would force schools to turn over more specific salary data and also make it public has been proposed in the State Senate. Right now, only about a-quarter of school districts comply with what is currently only a request from the State Controller’s office. Districts are required to send salary ranges to the State Department of Education, concerning any employee, from superintendents to principals, teachers, and custodians. Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden says there have been privacy and security concerns about posting specifics. He also sees it as another government mandate…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

But McFadden also says it wouldn’t be difficult to post the information…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

Meanwhile, the bill’s author, State Senator Steven Glazer, says he’s less interested in what teachers are paid, because he thinks it’s too low. But he’s more interested in some of the excessive salaries some districts are paying chief administrators. He also notes that other local entities, such as special districts, counties, and cities, already are required to send in their payroll data.