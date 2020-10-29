< Back to All News

School Site Conversion To Church Approved

Penn Valley Community Church now officially has a permanent home. Over two years since the church purchased a new site, Nevada County Supervisors have approved use permits and zoning changes for it to set up residence at the old Pleasant Valley School property. Andy Cassano is a land use planner with Nevada City Engineering who worked with the church on the project. He says it’s been a long journey since the church burned down over six years ago…

The project is in County Supervisor Sue Hoek’s district. At Tuesday’s meeting, she said she was especially excited about reopening the use of existing recreational facilities…

A Planning Commission staff report also mentions economic benefits. In the long-term, as an office/professional and recreational complex, the report says the site will provide space for businesses, creating local employment opportunities. Pleasant Valley School was closed in 2017, in a budget and consolidation move by the district.

