School Snow Days Could Become Thing of the Past

The next time it snows, schools may remain open, but just start later. Officials from the high school district and western Nevada County elementary schools met with the transportation company and worked out a late start schedule. Nevada Union High School Principal Kelly Rhoden says the meeting happened after the series of power shutoffs in October and November…

Listen to Kelly Rhoden 1

Rhoden says they would check with law enforcement first to make sure the roads are safe, and for the high schools, the buses would start running at 9am instead of 6am, and school would start at 11…

Listen to Kelly Rhoden 2

Rhoden says they’ve had seven days canceled this year due to the power outages. Two will be counted as snow days and will not be made up. She says they are still waiting for the state to see if they’ll get a waiver for the other five.

–gf