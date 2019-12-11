< Back to All News

School Snow Days Could Become Thing of the Past

Posted: Dec. 11, 2019 6:02 AM PST

The next time it snows, schools may remain open, but just start later. Officials from the high school district and western Nevada County elementary schools met with the transportation company and worked out a late start schedule. Nevada Union High School Principal Kelly Rhoden says the meeting happened after the series of power shutoffs in October and November…

Listen to Kelly Rhoden 1

Rhoden says they would check with law enforcement first to make sure the roads are safe, and for the high schools, the buses would start running at 9am instead of 6am, and school would start at 11…

Listen to Kelly Rhoden 2

Rhoden says they’ve had seven days canceled this year due to the power outages. Two will be counted as snow days and will not be made up. She says they are still waiting for the state to see if they’ll get a waiver for the other five.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha