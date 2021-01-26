< Back to All News

School Staffs Getting COVID Vaccine This Week

Posted: Jan. 26, 2021 12:32 AM PST

All school teachers and staff in Western Nevada County can get the coronavirus vaccine Wednesday through Friday. Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says while the vaccine has been rolled out “incredibly slowly”, as he puts it, a smoother arrangement has been been made with the local Public Health Department…

Staff had to pre-register and Lay says around 70-percent are participating at this point, or around 900 out of a total number of about 12-hundred-50 personnel. All the shots will be administered at Nevada Union High School, with the second dose three weeks later. He says the hope is that this will enhance the possibility of full-time in-person learning resuming before the end of the school year…

Right now, four school districts in Nevada County have full-time distance learning. But the Nevada Joint Union High School and Penn Valley School Districts are going back to the hybrid model next Monday, or February first. There is no announcement yet for any changes at the Grass Valley and Twin Ridges districts.

