School Vaccination Rates Also Lagging

Parents are gearing up for their children to return to the classroom full-time for the first time in over a year. But public health experts are concerned that many have missed important checkups and vaccinations, due to the pandemic. Nevada County Public Health Director of Nursing, Cindy Wilson, says the school vaccination rate was already one of the lowest in the state…

In California, the group Children Now estimates kids’ school vaccination rates were down by more than 10-percent from 2019 to 2020. Meanwhile, there’s still no COVID vaccination mandate. Shots have been available for those who are 12 and older, and Wilson says she’s noticed some interest, but not a surge…

California law now requires all children enrolled in school to have certain immunizations. In some cases, valid medical exemptions from a physician are accepted.