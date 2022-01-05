Schools and Fairgrounds Returning From Storm

While Nevada County schools, as well as the Fairgrounds, have been impacted by the snowstorm, they continue to operate. County Schools Superintendent, Scott Lay, says all schools were able to reopen on Tuesday, just a day after the scheduled return from the holiday season break. And PG and E got some kudos…

But Lay says, with thousands of residents still without power, there was a bit of a dip in attendance, also because of poor road conditions for some families. However, he expects there to be less absentees. Meanwhile, Fair Board President Andrew Trygg says a number of trees were knocked down at the Fairgrounds…

And Trygg says cleanup and safety work is still so extensive that the Fairgrounds won’t reopen again until next Monday. No major events were planned this month, but it is a popular spot for walkers, joggers, and bicyclists.