Schools Chief Praises May State Budget Revision

Education officials are also weighing in on Governor Newsom’s revised state budget proposal. With revenues continuing to defy projections, schools and community colleges would receive a record 128-billion dollars for the 2022-2023 term. That’s 20-billion more than the original plan he released just five months earlier. Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says it still includes a levelling of post-pandemic revenue loss, from enrollment declines, by letting districts switch to a three-year rolling attendance model…

click to listen to Scott Lay

But Lay says he’s not sure about a proposal for an expanded learning initiative. It would lengthen the school day to nine hours, with before and after-school activities, and extend the year with six weeks of summer programs for children in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade…

click to listen to Scott Lay

Lay also likes Newsom’s plan to give districts eight-billion dollars in one-time discretionary funding, distributed on a per-student basis. But he’s not sure another one-point-eight billion dollars, for a total of three-billion, for school facility construction and modernization will trickle down to the smaller, rural districts, including in Nevada County.