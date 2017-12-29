Schools Chief Touts Safety Program

One of the things the new Nevada County Superintendent of Schools is most proud of is a recently-implemented program designed to keep kids safer…

Listen to Scott Lay 1

The most likely incident would be something like a fire, but Scott Lay says you saw an example of that plan in Tehama County this year, when a disgruntled armed man started shooting…

Listen to Scott Lay 2

Lay took over for the retired Holly Hermansen in August. He says he plans to run for the full term in 2018. The Nevada County Office of Education oversees nearly 12-thousand students in nine districts, including the Nevada Joint Union High School District, and several charter schools.

–gf