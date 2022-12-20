< Back to All News

Schools Enjoy More Normal Winter Break

Posted: Dec. 20, 2022 12:15 PM PST

Winter Break is on for Nevada County schools and continues through January second. And after two years of COVID disruptions, Nevada Union High School Principal Kelly Rhoden says it’s been great to see the campus back to normal for all the traditional activities…

click to listen to Kelly Rhoden

Speaking on a recent KNCO “On the Town”, Rhoden says there’s also been less misbehavior, including vandalism incidents…

click to listen to Kelly Rhoden

Rhoden says enrollment dropped about 100 students from the year before. But she says, for the most part, it’s been staying at around 1500. Meanwhile, two days after the Break, or January fourth, NU welcomes all current eighth-grade families and students to attend a preview into next year’s high school options. Enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year actually begins next month. And on January fifth, it’s the Future Miner Invitational that includes a celebratory rally.

