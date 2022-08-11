Schools Here Will Face No COVID Mandates

As classes resume at Nevada County schools next Monday and Tuesday, campuses will more closely resemble pre-pandemic times. There are no mandates for the first time, including masking. And no vaccinations required, at least for COVID. That was postponed to the 2023-2024 school year. But Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, says individual schools and districts still have flexibility with imposing any restrictions they feel are appropriate…

Cooke also says schools are still asked to report outbreaks, which is when at least 10-percent of students in a classroom have been infected. But they no longer have to report every positive test. And she says outbreaks are certainly possible, even though the county’s still-high case rate has been dropping. She also points out how last year’s Fair, where many people were not masking and weren’t vaccinated, did cause a spike in cases. But she says we are better-equipped in dealing with the virus, compared to a year ago…

Meanwhile, the usual school vaccination requirements are still in place for other diseases. And Nevada County continues to have one of the lowest rates in the north state.