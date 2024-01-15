< Back to All News

Schools Okay In Newsom State Budget Plan?

Posted: Jan. 15, 2024 12:17 AM PST

Despite the huge deficit, it looks like education is mostly spared from any significant cuts in Governor Newsom’s state budget proposal released last week. There are some reductions for school facilities upgrades and child education grants. But Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says the proposal still largely preserves programs…

click to listen to Scott Lay

Newsom’s proposal also withdraws 13-billion dollars from the state’s reserves to help close the gap, which he and the Legislature avoided doing last year. And Lay also remarks how stable state funding has been over the last five to ten years, regardless of California’s fiscal health…

click to listen to Scott Lay

Proposition 98 also requires that 40-percent of the state budget be set aside for education. And despite the Legislative Analyst’s Office projecting a 68-billion dollar deficit, while the Governor’s Department of Finance has it pegged at 30-billion dollars less, or 38-billion, Lay say he’s not fearing the worst so far.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha