Schools Okay In Newsom State Budget Plan?

Despite the huge deficit, it looks like education is mostly spared from any significant cuts in Governor Newsom’s state budget proposal released last week. There are some reductions for school facilities upgrades and child education grants. But Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says the proposal still largely preserves programs…

Newsom’s proposal also withdraws 13-billion dollars from the state’s reserves to help close the gap, which he and the Legislature avoided doing last year. And Lay also remarks how stable state funding has been over the last five to ten years, regardless of California’s fiscal health…

Proposition 98 also requires that 40-percent of the state budget be set aside for education. And despite the Legislative Analyst’s Office projecting a 68-billion dollar deficit, while the Governor’s Department of Finance has it pegged at 30-billion dollars less, or 38-billion, Lay say he’s not fearing the worst so far.