< Back to All News

Schools Open In Nevada County For Now

Posted: Mar. 9, 2020 7:17 AM PDT

Nevada County schools are open without restrictions, at least for now, but plans are being made in case things take a turn for the worse in terms of coronavirus cases. Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay says if schools need to be shut down, they will be…

Listen to Scott Lay 1

Lay says with the larger schools, that’s not possible, and neither is what they call tele-schooling–allowing work to be done at home on computers. Lay says other contingency plans are being drawn up…

Listen to Scott Lay 2

Again, Lay says some smaller school districts probably could, but the larger districts can’t. Schools are also being cleaned daily. Health officials continue to say that the risk of contracting coronavirus in the United States is very low, and most victims are older people with underlying health conditions.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha