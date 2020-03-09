Schools Open In Nevada County For Now

Nevada County schools are open without restrictions, at least for now, but plans are being made in case things take a turn for the worse in terms of coronavirus cases. Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay says if schools need to be shut down, they will be…

Lay says with the larger schools, that’s not possible, and neither is what they call tele-schooling–allowing work to be done at home on computers. Lay says other contingency plans are being drawn up…

Again, Lay says some smaller school districts probably could, but the larger districts can’t. Schools are also being cleaned daily. Health officials continue to say that the risk of contracting coronavirus in the United States is very low, and most victims are older people with underlying health conditions.

–gf