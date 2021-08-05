Schools Release Mask Mandate Reminder

With traditional classroom capacity returning to schools later this month, the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office has sent out a letter to students and staff, reminding them that masks will still be mandatory. Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent, Brett McFadden, says he’s not had any significant flak about the mandate yet. But he anticipates some, as the district gets closer to opening day. And it’s not clear whether any student will be banned from the classroom, if a mask is not being worn…

The letter states, in part, that, quote, “everyone has a right to their beliefs and perspectives, as well as a right to advocate, as they deem necessary, and we celebrate that”. But it goes on to say that, quote, “the intent is to make sure that any communication or messaging be directed to the proper authorities”. Readers are then referred to a link to the Governor’s office and the California Department of Public Health…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

The letter also mentions that if a school district acts to forgo Public Health requirements it may present liability issues.