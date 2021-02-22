Schools Reopen Plan Not Much Effect Here

Hoping to break a pandemic stalemate that’s kept a number of schools closed to indoor learning, leading Democrats in the Legislature have unveiled their own plan that they hope can start by mid-April. It would require all schools to offer optional in-person instruction to the most vulnerable students, including the homeless, English learners, those without access to distance learning tools, and those at risk of abuse, neglect, or exploitation. But in Nevada County, Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay points out that hybrid learning has been available most of the time to all students in eight of the nine districts here…

Schools in counties in the Red Tier or better would also be required to offer in-person instruction to all K-6 students, under the proposal. That doesn’t apply to counties with in-person instruction already available, including Nevada County, which is in the Purple Tier. But Lay says he is intrigued about the potential of more state funding for supplemental instruction…

County public health departments would also be required to make vaccines available to onsite teachers and staff. But all education personnel in Nevada County just completed getting their second doses on Friday. Lay says around 70-percent participated. It’s not clear if Governor Newsom supports the plan.