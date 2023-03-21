Schools Seek State Waivers On Storm Closure Days

Schools in Nevada County were closed for an unusually high number of days because of all the snow. Appearing on KNCO’s “On the Town” on Monday, Grass Valley District Superintendent Andrew Withers says even if it wasn’t snowing on a particular morning, there were access issues for students and staff, along with power outages…

Withers says the Grass Valley District also provides vended food services for other districts. He says districts here have four open days set aside per year for emergencies, including bad weather or wildfire impacts. And they’re seeking waivers for the rest of the time missed…

Withers says they may not hear back until May, due to the large volume of requests the state has likely received.