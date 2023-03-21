< Back to All News

Schools Seek State Waivers On Storm Closure Days

Posted: Mar. 21, 2023 2:39 PM PDT

Schools in Nevada County were closed for an unusually high number of days because of all the snow. Appearing on KNCO’s “On the Town” on Monday, Grass Valley District Superintendent Andrew Withers says even if it wasn’t snowing on a particular morning, there were access issues for students and staff, along with power outages…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Withers says the Grass Valley District also provides vended food services for other districts. He says districts here have four open days set aside per year for emergencies, including bad weather or wildfire impacts. And they’re seeking waivers for the rest of the time missed…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Withers says they may not hear back until May, due to the large volume of requests the state has likely received.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha