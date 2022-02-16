Schools Still Feeling Heat From COVID Mandates

Schools are not included in the lifting of indoor mask mandates for vaccinated people. And Grass Valley Elementary School District Superintendent Andrew Withers says there continues to be complaints from parents about this, as well as the vaccination requirement that will affect the next school year…

Withers reiterates that schools must follow state guidelines or face liability and penalties. He did point out that students no longer have to wear masks when outdoors, such as for recess or other physical activities. He says there have been a number of shifting protocols to deal with…

Withers says attendance has recovered to more traditional levels of over 90-percent. At one point, it was in the 70’s for his K-8 students. Meanwhile, the mandate may not stay in place much longer, with California Health and Human Services Director Mark Ghaly announcing that it will be re-assessed on Monday, February 28th.