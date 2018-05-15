Schuller Gets 50 Years To Life

It’s 50 years to life in prison for the man convicted of the first-degree murder of a Nevada County man. 36-year-old Jason Schuller was found guilty, in December, of the March 2016 shooting death of 67-year-old William Tackett, which happened at Tackett’s Banner View Drive home. Assistant County D-A Chris Walsh says a change in state law, in January, no longer automatically adds 25 years to life for using a gun in a crime, that it’s now up to the judge’s discretion. But he says it wasn’t even close in this case…

Schuller also ignited the body. Imposing the enhancement doubles his sentence, making him ineligible for parole until he’s 85. Walsh says Schuller’s life had been spiraling out of control, due to drug use…

Last October, Schuller changed his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity. A second jury had deadlocked on his sanity in January. So a re-trial had to be held in March before a third jury, which ruled that Schuller was sane when the crime was committed.