< Back to All News

Schuller Guilty Of First Degree Murder

Posted: Dec. 19, 2017 6:12 PM PST

It’s a first-degree murder verdict for 36-year-old Jason Schuller. But a Nevada County jury still has more work to do. District Attorney Cliff Newell says the jury convicted Schuller in the shooting death of 67-year-old William Tackett, which occurred at Tackett’s Banner View Drive home in March of last year….

click to listen to Cliff Newell

But with a guilty verdict, Newell says there will not be a second trial, since Schuller had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell says the sanity phase won’t begin until January 4th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha