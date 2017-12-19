Schuller Guilty Of First Degree Murder

It’s a first-degree murder verdict for 36-year-old Jason Schuller. But a Nevada County jury still has more work to do. District Attorney Cliff Newell says the jury convicted Schuller in the shooting death of 67-year-old William Tackett, which occurred at Tackett’s Banner View Drive home in March of last year….

But with a guilty verdict, Newell says there will not be a second trial, since Schuller had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity…

Newell says the sanity phase won’t begin until January 4th.