Scofield Named Board of Supervisors Chair

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has a new leader. The board’s first meeting of the new year was this morning, and the first order of business was to elect a new Chair. Ed Scofield was nominated…

Hank Weston then relinguished the gavel to Scofield, but was also recognized for his year at the helm. This begins Weston’s final year in office…

In somewhat of a surprise, Richard Anderson, who represents Truckee, was elected Vice-Chair. Anderson has declined a chairmanship in the past, presumably because of the frequent drive required from Truckee to Nevada City.

