Scofield To Seek A Fourth Term

Posted: Sep. 17, 2019

Nevada County’s District Two supervisor has announced that he’s seeking a fourth four-year term next year. Ed Scofield represents the south county. In a news release, he says he’s helped address such issues as wildfires, homelessness, cannabis, and the financial stability of the county. He says he’s also helped initiate the Combie Road project, as well as the first phase of the Higgins Market commercial development. If elected to a new term, Scofield says he’ll also prioritize safety upgrades to Highway 49 and the completion of a successful Rincon Del Rio project. No challengers have announced candidacies to the seat so far.

