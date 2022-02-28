Scott Lay Unopposed For Second Term So Far

Nevada County’s Superintendent of Schools is hoping for a more normal second term. Scott Lay has officially announced he’s running for re-election in June. And he says, despite all the challenges, he still loves the job…

But Lay says there’s more work to be done. That includes the upcoming statewide vaccine mandate, which will impact the following school year. He’s concerned about a significant number of parents pulling their children out of the traditional classroom learning environment. He’s been pushing, for some time, on having local control on the issue…

There are no challenger’s to Lay’s job, at this point. The filing deadline for candidates where the incumbent is running is March 11th. For races where the incumbent is not running again, it’s March 16th.