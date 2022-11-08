Scotts Flat Fuel Reduction Project Completed

Scotts Flat Reservoir and surrounding homes are now in much better shape, when it comes to the wildfire danger. The Nevada Irrigation District has pretty much wrapped up four years of fuels reduction work. And the Sierra Nevada Conservancy helped make Phase Four, this year, the most ambitious, thanks to a nearly one-million dollar grant. NID Environmental Resources Technician, Cameron Townsend, says they were able complete another 300 acres, on top of the 200 acres the previous three years…

And Townsend says a healthier forest is also more resilient. Such projects are crucial for protecting vital infrastructure, communities, and water supplies throughout the Sierra

Homes, businesses, and farms in Nevada, as well as Placer and Yuba Counties, rely on Scotts Flat Reservoir to store and release water for tens of thousands of customers.