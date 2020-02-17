Scotts Flat Trail Closed This Week For Fuel Reduction

If you have Presidents’ Day off and were thinking of doing some hiking or bicycling on Scotts Flat Trail to take advantage of the nice weather you’ll need to make other plans. The Nevada Irrigation District also wants to use this dry spell to do more fire fuels reduction work. So the trail is closed through Friday. Environmental Resources Administrator, Neysa King, says the removal of hazardous and dense vegetation requires crushing equipment that can pose a possible safety hazard…

click to listen to Neysa King

King says forest density has climbed to as much as two-thousand trees per acre when it, historically, was only 30 to 40 trees…

click to listen to Neysa King

King says it’s part of a grant-funded 300-acre project that’s in its fourth year, which also includes the Cascade Shores area, which is about one-third completed.