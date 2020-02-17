< Back to All News

Scotts Flat Trail Closed This Week For Fuel Reduction

Posted: Feb. 17, 2020 12:56 AM PST

If you have Presidents’ Day off and were thinking of doing some hiking or bicycling on Scotts Flat Trail to take advantage of the nice weather you’ll need to make other plans. The Nevada Irrigation District also wants to use this dry spell to do more fire fuels reduction work. So the trail is closed through Friday. Environmental Resources Administrator, Neysa King, says the removal of hazardous and dense vegetation requires crushing equipment that can pose a possible safety hazard…

click to listen to Neysa King

King says forest density has climbed to as much as two-thousand trees per acre when it, historically, was only 30 to 40 trees…

click to listen to Neysa King

King says it’s part of a grant-funded 300-acre project that’s in its fourth year, which also includes the Cascade Shores area, which is about one-third completed.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha