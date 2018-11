What’s the Christmas holiday without Scrooge? The annual production from LeGacy Presents opens tonight at the Nevada Theater. Director Sue Legate-Halford says this adaptation by Roger Hoopman is in its 40th year…

The cast features 17 actors, and Legate-Halford says it’s a wonderful mix of talent…

The show runs, with about a dozen performances, through December 24.

