< Back to All News

Scrooge Premiers At Nevada Theatre

Posted: Nov. 24, 2023 12:56 AM PST

A Christmas favorite returns to the Nevada Theater in Nevada City Friday night for the 43rd straight year. It’s Legacy Presents production of “Scrooge”. And, once again, Sue LeGate-Halford is the director. She says this is their seventh year producing it with the one-and-only Rodger Hoopman’s portrayal…

click to listen to Sue LeGate-Halford

And among the prominent cast members are Catz and Jean Forsman, who moved back up here a few years ago. Jean is Bob Cratchit’s wife, as well as the Ghost of Christmas Past…

click to listen to Jean Forsman

Catz Forsman portrays the ghost of Jacob Marley. “Scrooge” continues through December 26th. All the evening showings, except one, begin at 7:30. There are also several 2pm matinees. Tickets are 22 dollars in advance and 25 dollars at the door.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha