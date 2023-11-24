Scrooge Premiers At Nevada Theatre

A Christmas favorite returns to the Nevada Theater in Nevada City Friday night for the 43rd straight year. It’s Legacy Presents production of “Scrooge”. And, once again, Sue LeGate-Halford is the director. She says this is their seventh year producing it with the one-and-only Rodger Hoopman’s portrayal…

And among the prominent cast members are Catz and Jean Forsman, who moved back up here a few years ago. Jean is Bob Cratchit’s wife, as well as the Ghost of Christmas Past…

Catz Forsman portrays the ghost of Jacob Marley. “Scrooge” continues through December 26th. All the evening showings, except one, begin at 7:30. There are also several 2pm matinees. Tickets are 22 dollars in advance and 25 dollars at the door.