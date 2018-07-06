< Back to All News

Search and Rescue Holds Stuff The Pack Fundraiser

The Nevada County Search and Rescue Team is asking you to help ‘Stuff the Pack’ this weekend.Search and rescue missions are coordinated by the Sheriff’s Department, but most of the workers are volunteers, and do not get any funding. Volunteer Coordinator Del Clement says they’ll be out throughout the county tomorrow raising cash…

Clement says if you go shopping just about anywhere tomorrow, you’ll see them out there…

Clement says they have over a hundred volunteers, and run about 60 missions a year–everything from missing hikers to water rescues.

