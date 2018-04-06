< Back to All News

Search and Rescue Receives Surprise Donation

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 3:02 PM PDT

The Nevada County Search and Rescue team is a group of volunteers that work under the guidance of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The team often called out in bad weather and tough terrain to assist in locating lost or missing people. The primary source of revenue to support Search and Rescue is donations. On Thursday, during KNCO’s On The Town with Jon Katis, the Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council of Nevada County surprised Sgt. Mike Sullivan and Del Clemmens of the Search and Rescure team with a check. Council Chair, Anthony Halby, explains.

The “boot” Halby is referring to is the fundraising campaign firefighters employ where they stand on the street with a fire boot to collect donations.
A pleasantly surprised Del Clemmens thanked the council.

The Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council of Nevada County is a non-profit organization developed to supplement ongoing needs of local police, sheriff, and fire organizations.

