Search Begins For New NID General Manager

A search committee has been created to find the next general manager for the Nevada Irrigation District. The Board of Directors has selected Board President Ricki Heck and Board Vice-President Chris Bierwagen. They’ll work with the Human Resources Manager. Bierwagen says the first step is to appoint an interim replacement, on June 11th, for Rem Scherzinger. As for a permanent replacement, which could be the interim selection, he says the committee is just getting started in coming up with an updated job description…

Bierwagen says a decision for a permanent replacement could take a while…

Last week, Scherzinger resigned to become the new general manager of the Tahoe Donner Public Utility District. His last day here is July 11th.