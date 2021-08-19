Search Continues For Missing 10-Year-Old Boy

The search continues for a 10-year-old boy in Nevada County. The Sheriff’s Department describes Chase Chittock as an at-risk runaway. He was last seen around 10:30 Tuesday night, in the area of Harvest Road and Rough and Ready Highway, wearing a neon green shirt and brown pants. He’s known to stay to himself and likes to sleep outside. He’s described as Caucasian, four-feet tall, with a medium complexion. He weighs around 60 pounds and has brown and blond hair. If you have any information, call 265-7880.