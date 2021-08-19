Search Continues For Missing 10-Year-Old

The search continues for a 10-year-old boy in Nevada County. The Sheriff’s Department describes Chase Chittock as an at-risk runaway. The Department’s Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says he was last seen around 10:30 Tuesday night, in the area of Harvest Road and Rough and Ready Highway….

Trygg says Chittock was last seen wearing a neon green shirt and brown pants. He’s described as Caucasian, four-feet tall, with a medium complexion. He weighs around 60 pounds and has brown and blond hair….

If you have any information, call 265-7880.