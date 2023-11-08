< Back to All News

Missing Grass Valley Woman Alive and Well

Posted: Nov. 8, 2023 10:03 AM PST

Thanks to a major collaboration between law enforcement and the public, a missing Grass Valley woman was found alive and well Wednesday near Lake of the Pines. 55-year-old Esther Ellington was considered at-risk with suspected dementia. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Ashley Quadros, says Ellington hadn’t been seen since around 4am on Monday, when she apparently walked away from her home on Crest View Drive. Quadros says family members conducted independent searches before calling the Department late Tuesday night. The Search and Rescue Team was soon after activated early Wednesday…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

Quadros says there was no information available as to how Ellington spent the night or other activities…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

Quadros says Ellington may have been heading toward Auburn, for unknown reasons.

